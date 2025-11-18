US Stock Market Today: Wall Street slips as rate cut hopes dim

Wall Street's primary indices commenced trading lower on Tuesday, as investor sentiment was dampened by persistent concerns over elevated equity valuations and the diminishing prospect of an interest rate reduction by the Federal Reserve in December.

Advertisement

Market participants are now focusing on the release of key government economic data and the upcoming earnings report from Nvidia, both due later this week.

As of 9:35 AM Eastern Time, the S&P 500 dipped 0.4%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.8%, and the Nasdaq Composite was 0.6% lower.

On the economic data front, figures released by the Labour Department on Tuesday indicated that the number of Americans claiming jobless benefits reached a two-month high in mid-October for the week concluding 18 October.

Key Stock Movers Technology shares continued sharp decline in trading. Amazon.com saw its stock price fall by 2.3%, whilst Microsoft was down 1.7%.

Shares in chip manufacturers were also significantly lower. Advanced Micro Devices and Intel slipped by 4.2% and 2.2% respectively. The AI chip behemoth, Nvidia, saw its shares lose 2.6%. Palantir Technologies stock also recorded a modest drop of 0.4%.

Advertisement