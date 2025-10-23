US Stock Market Today: Wall Street subdued amid mixed earnings, inflation data in focus

US stock indices were subdued on Thursday following a mixed bag of corporate earnings, as financial markets closely track US-China trade dynamics and eagerly await key inflation data.

Despite the ongoing government shutdown, US officials are set to release the Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading for September on Friday.

The CPI inflation is a critical data point ahead of the Federal Reserve’s upcoming meeting later this month.

At 09:30 AM (ET), the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 14.50 points, or 0.04%, to 46,570.06. The S&P 500 managed to gain 6.03 points, or 0.09%, reaching 6,705.15, while the Nasdaq Composite was also up, gaining 6.99 points, or 0.07%, to 22,755.88.