US Stock Market today: Wall Street surges ahead of Fed rate decision, Nvidia hits $5 trillion valuation

US stock markets opened higher on Wednesday, bolstered by optimism ahead of the highly anticipated Federal Reserve interest rate decision, and as tech giant Nvidia reached $5 trillion landmark valuation.

Nvidia, the dominant force in artificial intelligence chips, continued its relentless growth trajectory. Having become the first company to breach $4 trillion in market capitalisation (m-cap) in July, it has now become the first to achieve the $5 trillion following announcements of new ventures focused on artificial intelligence technology.

The markets are bracing for a deluge of earnings reports later in the day from several major tech companies, including those from Microsoft, Alphabet (Google’s parent company), and Meta Platforms (owner of Facebook).

While analysts have largely priced in a quarter percentage-point interest rate cut, attention remains firmly fixed on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference. Investors will be scrutinising his comments for any signals regarding the outlook for the central bank’s December meeting.