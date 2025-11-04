US Stock Market today: Wall Street tumbles as big bank CEOs sound alarm on tech valuations

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.40%, the S&P 500 lost 0.93%, the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.58%

Rajendra Saxena
Published4 Nov 2025, 08:21 PM IST
AFP
AFP

US stock indices tumbled on Tuesday, as investors expressed renewed scepticism regarding the high valuations of technology firms, following warnings from the chief executives of top Wall Street banks who forecast a potential market sell-off.

The latest sales forecast from AI favourite Palantir also failed to impress the market.

Also Read | Wall Street week ahead: Market’s focus on Q3 earnings amid longest govt shutdown

At the open, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 188.6 points, or 0.40%, to 47,148.04. The S&P 500 lost 63.4 points, or 0.93%, to 6,788.52, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 376.5 points, or 1.58%, to 2,3458.211.

Bullion Market

Gold prices pared earlier losses on Tuesday, finding support from a halt in the US dollar's rally and a dip in Treasury yields.

Spot gold was last down 0.2% at $3,994.47 an ounce by 1210 GMT, after having declined by as much as 0.9% earlier in the session. US December gold futures also slipped 0.2% to $4,004.70 an ounce.

In other metals, spot silver fell 0.6% to trade at $47.80 an ounce, platinum dipped 0.5% to $1,558.25, and palladium declined 2.8% to $1,405.

Crude Oil

Crude oil prices experienced significant declines on Tuesday due to a confluence of bearish factors such as the OPEC+ production decision to pause output hikes in the first quarter of next year, weak global manufacturing data, and a strengthening US dollar.

Brent crude futures fell 81 cents, or 1.25%, to $64.08 a barrel by 1310 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude was down 84 cents, or 1.38%, at $60.21.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsUS Stock Market today: Wall Street tumbles as big bank CEOs sound alarm on tech valuations
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.