Dow rallies 300 points after positive COVID-19 vaccine trial by Moderna

At 9:38 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 264.92 points, or 0.99%, at 26,907.51, the S&P 500 was up 25.78 points, or 0.81%, at 3,223.30, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 49.05 points, or 0.47%, at 10,537.62.