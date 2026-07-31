US stocks, Nikkei to Kospi: Global equity heatmap you may like to know before the Indian stock market opens on Friday

Global markets today: The key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market are poised for a steady start, extending its recent recovery as a sharp rally on Wall Street and a broad rebound across Asian markets improve global risk sentiment. Stronger-than-expected guidance from Microsoft reignited investor optimism toward technology stocks, fuelling renewed buying across the sector and providing a supportive backdrop for global equities.

GIFT Nifty futures are hovering around the 24,425 mark, compared with the Nifty's previous close of 24,317, indicating a positive opening for domestic markets. Data showing Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) turning net buyers of domestic equities, with purchases exceeding ₹3,600 crore in the previous session despite an uncertain geopolitical backdrop, is expected to provide an additional boost to investor sentiment and reinforce confidence in the resilience of Indian markets.

US-Iran news Pointing towards the developments around the US-Iran war, Ponmudi R, CEO at Enrich Money, said, “Geopolitical risks remain elevated as tensions in the Middle East continue to escalate, with the United States and Iran exchanging fresh strikes, underscoring the expanding nature of the conflict. ”

The Enrich Money expert said that Tehran's latest warning that the US will "pay the price" for its actions has reinforced concerns that the standoff is unlikely to ease in the near term, keeping investors focused on the potential for further escalation and its implications for global markets.

Crude oil price in focus Energy markets remain a key area of concern. Crude oil prices have surged more than 20% over the past month—one of the strongest rallies in recent years—as the US-Iran war continues to heighten concerns over global energy supplies and key shipping routes.

WTI crude is currently trading near the $84 per barrel mark. For India, persistently elevated oil prices remain the most significant external risk, given their potential to widen the import bill, pressure the rupee and complicate the inflation outlook, even as broader market sentiment improves.

Global markets' equity heatmap Here we list out the equity heatmap of the global markets today:

US stock market US stocks staged a powerful rebound on Thursday, recovering from Wednesday's Fed-day sell-off as Microsoft's blockbuster earnings sparked a broad-based rally in technology stocks. The S&P 500 gained 1.66%, the Nasdaq Composite surged 2.8%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 1.2%.

Microsoft climbed 15–16%, adding roughly $450 billion in market value—the largest single-day increase ever recorded by a listed company—after reporting 43% growth in cloud revenue, its fastest pace since 2022. The company's capital expenditure guidance also came in broadly in line with expectations, easing investor concerns over unsustainable AI spending.

Semiconductor stocks joined the rebound, with Micron and SanDisk rising more than 9% after JPMorgan analysts said leveraged investors had largely completed the unwinding of their technology and semiconductor positions. Meta Platforms, however, fell 8% after issuing disappointing guidance.

After the closing bell, Amazon gained on accelerating cloud-computing growth, while Apple slipped on weaker-than-expected sales in China. Meanwhile, the 30-year U.S. Treasury yield climbed to a multi-decade high near 5.24%, while crude oil prices were little changed, although overnight US strikes on a dozen Iranian targets kept geopolitical risks firmly in focus.

Asian markets today: Nikkei, Kospi rise Asian markets are trading firmly higher this morning, extending Wall Street's technology-led rebound. Japan's Nikkei 225 has gained more than 5%, while South Korea's Kospi has rebounded sharply - up around 15%, supported by renewed buying in technology and semiconductor stocks. US equity futures also moved higher during Asian trading after strong post-market performances from Amazon and Apple.

“Microsoft's record rally and easing concerns over AI-related capital expenditure have improved investor sentiment across the region, although elevated US Treasury yields and persistent geopolitical tensions in the Middle East are likely to keep overall risk appetite measured”, said Ponmudi R of Enrich Money.

European markets European equities advanced on Thursday, the busiest day of the earnings season, with upbeat corporate results outweighing broader macroeconomic concerns. The STOXX 600 rose 0.8%, Germany's DAX gained 0.6%, and France's CAC 40 advanced 0.92%, while London's FTSE 100 edged 0.10% lower.

Schneider Electric surged 11% after raising its earnings guidance, while Rolls-Royce climbed 6% following its second guidance upgrade of the year. Mining and banking stocks led gains across the region, helping offset weakness in Sanofi, whose shares declined sharply after disappointing investors.

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 / Sensex today, Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research at Kotak Securities, said, “For trend-following traders, now 24,200/77,500 would act as a key support zone. Above this, the uptrend wave is likely to continue. On the higher side, the rally could extend till 24,450-24,500 / 78,300-78,500. On the flip side, below 24,200/77,500, the uptrend would become vulnerable. Below this, traders may prefer to exit their long positions.”

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Vatsal Bhuva, Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said, “The Bank Nifty continues to remain trapped in a congestion zone, with the index trading between key moving averages on both the daily and hourly charts. Strong support is placed at the 56,500 level, which coincides with the 50-DMA, while the 200-DMA near 57,500 is expected to act as a major resistance. The index may witness a few more consolidation sessions, making a level-based trading approach advisable. Traders can consider buying near the support zone and booking profits or initiating short positions near the resistance zone until a decisive breakout occurs.”