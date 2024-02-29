US stock markets: Best Buy shares soar nearly 8.1% on smaller-than-expected fall in Q4 sales
Best Buy reported sales at $14.65 billion for the fourth quarter, down from the $14.73 billion a year ago
Shares of Best Buy Co. soared nearly as much as 8.1 per cent on Thursday as the consumer electronics retailer posted a smaller-than-expected sales decline in the fiscal fourth quarter ended February 3. The quarter ran through early February and included the holiday season.
