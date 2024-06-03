Explore
US stock markets: Gamestop shares climb over 90% after Roaring Kitty’s Reddit post shows $116 mn bet

Livemint

GameStop was the second-most actively traded stock, with 4.4 million shares changing hands by 4:30 a.m. ET

On Friday, the GameStop stock had closed at $23, up about 33 per cent since Gill began sharing cryptic posts and memes on X.com in May. (Getty Images via AFP)Premium
Gamestop Corp.shares climbed more than 90 per cent in premarket trading on Monday, after a Reddit post from stocks influencer Keith Gill showed a $116 million bet on the gaming retailer. 

A screenshot by Keith Gill showed five million shares bought at $21.27 apiece. 

GameStop was the second-most actively traded stock, with 4.4 million shares changing hands by 4:30 a.m. ET.

ALSO READ: GameStop shares surge after raising nearly $1 billion from share sale program

It was the first post from Keith Gill, known as “Roaring Kitty", on his Reddit account since his return to X in mid-May.

Gill had fuelled anticipation that he will actively return to the market after he had shared an image of a video gamer leaning in.

GameStop shares have fallen more than 50 per cent since a two-day rally triggered by his mid-May post.

A screenshot posted on Sunday showed $20 call options for GameStop expiring on June 21. 

ALSO READ: GameStop hits highest since 2021 as return of 'Roaring Kitty' rekindles meme stock mania

In a post on X on Sunday, Gill also shared an image of an UNO reverse card, which is used by players in the game to change the card-pickup direction.

The post had attracted about 5.5 million views in the nine hours since its publication at about 8 p.m. Sunday New York time.

GameStop’s 2021 rally

About three years ago also, Reddit posts by Gill had fuelled a rally in the meme stock.

In early 2021, the stock had soared more than 2,000 per cent.

In his last previous post on Reddit in 2021, Gill had posted a screenshot that showed he held 200,000 GameStop shares, or about $30.9 million worth at the time. 

On Friday, the GameStop stock had closed at $23, up about 33 per cent since Gill began sharing cryptic posts and memes on X.com in May.

Reddit shares jumped 7.5 per cent, while retail trader-focused brokerage Robinhood gained 3.5 per cent.

Among other meme stocks, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.  added 30 per cent, Tupperware gained 12 per cent, US-listed shares of BlackBerry rose 7.8 per cent.

Published: 03 Jun 2024, 04:13 PM IST
