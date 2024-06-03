US stock markets: Gamestop shares climb over 90% after Roaring Kitty’s Reddit post shows $116 mn bet
GameStop was the second-most actively traded stock, with 4.4 million shares changing hands by 4:30 a.m. ET
Gamestop Corp.shares climbed more than 90 per cent in premarket trading on Monday, after a Reddit post from stocks influencer Keith Gill showed a $116 million bet on the gaming retailer.
