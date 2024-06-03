Gamestop Corp.shares climbed more than 90 per cent in premarket trading on Monday, after a Reddit post from stocks influencer Keith Gill showed a $116 million bet on the gaming retailer.

A screenshot by Keith Gill showed five million shares bought at $21.27 apiece.

GameStop was the second-most actively traded stock, with 4.4 million shares changing hands by 4:30 a.m. ET.

It was the first post from Keith Gill, known as “Roaring Kitty", on his Reddit account since his return to X in mid-May.

Gill had fuelled anticipation that he will actively return to the market after he had shared an image of a video gamer leaning in.

GameStop shares have fallen more than 50 per cent since a two-day rally triggered by his mid-May post.

A screenshot posted on Sunday showed $20 call options for GameStop expiring on June 21.

In a post on X on Sunday, Gill also shared an image of an UNO reverse card, which is used by players in the game to change the card-pickup direction.

The post had attracted about 5.5 million views in the nine hours since its publication at about 8 p.m. Sunday New York time.

GameStop’s 2021 rally

About three years ago also, Reddit posts by Gill had fuelled a rally in the meme stock.

In early 2021, the stock had soared more than 2,000 per cent.

In his last previous post on Reddit in 2021, Gill had posted a screenshot that showed he held 200,000 GameStop shares, or about $30.9 million worth at the time.

On Friday, the GameStop stock had closed at $23, up about 33 per cent since Gill began sharing cryptic posts and memes on X.com in May.

Reddit shares jumped 7.5 per cent, while retail trader-focused brokerage Robinhood gained 3.5 per cent.

Among other meme stocks, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. added 30 per cent, Tupperware gained 12 per cent, US-listed shares of BlackBerry rose 7.8 per cent.

