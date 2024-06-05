US stock markets: Hewlett Packard Enterprise soars over 12% after earnings
At 11:50 am EDT, Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares were at $19.70, up 11.96 per cent
Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) soared more than 12 per cent in the morning session on Wednesday after the company reported upbeat second quarter results and predicted stronger third quarter revenue on growing demand for its AI-servers.
