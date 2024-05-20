US stock markets: Micron Technology shares climb 4% after Morgan Stanley upgrade

Micron Technology shares climbed 4 per cent in morning session on Monday after Morgan Stanley upgraded the memory chipmaker to “equal-weight" from “underweight". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At 12:37 p.m. ED, Micron Technology stock was trading higher 3.25 per cent, or $4.07, at $129.36.

Morgan Stanley also raised the price target for Micron shares to $130.00 from a previous target of $98.00. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It also predicted that the chipmaker could announce positive earnings this quarter due to the ongoing ramp-up phase of high-bandwidth memory (HBM) supply.

