US stocks took a beating amid fears surrounding artificial intelligence and technology stocks, Bloomberg reported today.

Anxiety around viability of AI projects, triggered a full-blown selloff, pushing the Nasdaq 500 to its lowest since the COVID-19 pandemic and the S&P 500 into correction mode.

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Investors rushed to the safety of bonds and haven currencies amid fears that Wall Street’s biggest investment boom in decades is running out of steam.

The S&P 500 equity benchmark down 3.7%, with the index falling for a seventh straight day. The Nasdaq 100 lost 5.6% Friday, posting its worst week since March 2020. Nvidia Corp. sank 14% as Reuters reported US regulators are investigating its accounting practices. Anthropic PBC erased a portion of its first-day surge. A gauge of chipmakers sank 11%.

“Smackdown!” said Steve Sosnick at Interactive Brokers. “The problem stems from investors’ rapidly changed perceptions about technology, particularly the pace and cost of the artificial-intelligence buildout.”

The resurgence in equity volatility sent the so-called fear gauge to its highest since April 2025. Those jitters rippled around the globe, engulfing metals, Bitcoin and emerging markets. Traders ceased to fully price in a quarter-point Federal Reserve rate hike in December.

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“If the market prices out the Fed, I would not view it as a welcome development for two reasons,” said Neil Dutta at Renaissance Macro Research. “First, it means stocks will have declined even more. Second, if the Fed backs off, it risks stoking the inflation issue.”

“The stock market is going through an AI repricing, reflecting an environment of slowing data center buildouts, reduced funding sources for AI-related projects and a slower trajectory of technology-related earnings growth,” said Richard Saperstein at Treasury Partners.

Saperstein says he still likes the “hyperscalers,” which can benefit from any slowing data center buildouts since they already own many of them, and cybersecurity, as a wave of cyber outages boosts demand for their products.

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It’s impossible to know when any selloff will run its course, but history shows most moves like this don’t turn into bear markets, according to Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley. Only five of the past 15 corrections from all-time highs since 1983 have done so, he said.

“A capitulatory washout could ultimately prove constructive,” said Mark Hackett at Nationwide. “If this evolves into a true flush, it may serve as the reset needed to improve positioning, sentiment, and the odds of a more sustainable rally into year-end.”

While the good news is that the underlying fundamentals remain intact, investors face a long list of headwinds such as inflation, rates and volatility in the market’s largest sector, according to Bret Kenwell at eToro.

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“Dip-buyers may view the current pullback as a long-term opportunity, but they should be prepared to sit through more volatility and uncertainty in the short term,” he said.

Corporate Highlights:

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. is in talks to acquire Zscaler Inc., according to people familiar with the matter, in a deal that would be among the largest-ever in the cybersecurity sector.

Microsoft Corp. is making pay more performance-based in its crucial cloud division, the latest tech industry attempt to push employees to work even harder.

Apple Inc. is developing its own autonomous AI agent that can get things done on behalf of users, looking to enter a fast-growing market already being pursued by OpenAI, Anthropic, Meta Platforms Inc. and others.

GTCR is exploring a takeover of Global Payments Inc. in what would be one of the biggest-ever leveraged buyouts, according to people familiar with the matter.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. said its new release Grand Theft Auto VI has generated $3.79 billion in revenue worldwide through the end of the day on Thursday, making it the most successful entertainment property in history. Some of the main moves in markets:

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Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 3.7% as of 4 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 5.6%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.9%

The MSCI World Index fell 3.4% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0963

The British pound was little changed at $1.3078

The Japanese yen rose 0.7% to 158.55 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 5.1% to $58,333.16

Ether fell 8% to $1,601.33 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined 11 basis points to 4.93%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined 10 basis points to 3.30%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined eight basis points to 5.24% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.9% to $83.98 a barrel

Spot gold fell 2.8% to $3,523.20 an ounce (With inputs from Bloomberg)

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