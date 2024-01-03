US stocks: All three major indices in red, S&P 500 slips 0.5%, Dow 4% after opening
US stocks slumped to start Wednesday with all three major US indices in the red. Around 10 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones slid 0.4% to 37,571.60, while the S&P 500 Index lost 0.5% to 4,718.88 and the Nasdaq retreated 0.6% to 14,670.94
Wall Street stocks slumped to start Wednesday with all three major US indices in the red and key names such as Facebook parent Meta Platforms and Nvidia falling.
