US stocks are doing so well that it may be time to start worrying

Wall Street traders eventually got the memo, ditching downside protection and pushing the cost of hedging against drops to fresh lows. For every $100 in notional — the value an options contract covers — investors now pay only $3.50 for an S&P 500 put option expiring a year from now with a strike price 5% below current levels, data compiled by Bank of America show. That’s the least in the bank’s data going back to 2008. (Between the premium and the strike price, the contract will be profitable if the S&P 500 falls at least 8.5% a year from now.)

