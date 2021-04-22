US stocks bounce back after losses in two straight sessions

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Wall Street stocks resumed their upward climb Wednesday, shrugging off disappointing results from Netflix and advancing after two down days.

Wall Street stocks resumed their upward climb Wednesday, shrugging off disappointing results from Netflix and advancing after two down days.

"The mood is very positive and it's a good sign," Peter Cardillo of Spartan Capital Securities told AFP. "It seems the market has finished with that small technical adjustment over the past few days."

Equities had fallen the last two days amid valuation concerns and worries over growing Covid-19 outbreaks in India and other countries. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

But investors took the drop as a cue to buy, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average gaining 0.9 percent to 34,137.31.

The broad-based S&P 500 advanced 0.7 percent to 4,173.44, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index surged 1.2 percent to 13,950.22.

Among individual companies, Netflix dropped 7.4 percent despite blowout earnings, as it projected lower-than-expected new subscribers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Intuitive Surgical jumped almost 10 percent after reporting a 36 percent increase in profits to $426.3 million as demand for its robotic-assisted surgical systems rose.

CSX gained 4.3 percent after the freight railroad company projected double-digit full-year revenue growth as the economic rebound accelerates. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}