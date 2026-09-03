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US stocks climb after Fed Governor’s comments on holding rates steady

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.74%, the S&P 500 gained 0.54%, the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.61%

Livemint, Rajendra Saxena
Published3 Sep 2026, 07:33 PM IST
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US stock markets climbed on Thursday after Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said he could support holding rates steady this month if data confirms price pressures are cooling off.

At 09:34 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 394.74 points, or 0.74%, to 53,456.69, the S&P 500 gained 41.29 points, or 0.54%, to 7,707.89 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 160.20 points, or 0.61%, to 26,378.03.

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Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Rajendra Saxena

With a distinguished career spanning nearly two decades at the highest levels of financial journalism, Rajendra Kumar Saxena stands as a cornerstone o...Read More

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