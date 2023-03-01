US stocks close out weak February as Fed concerns remain
The S&P 500 loses 12.96 points, or 0.33%, to end at 3,969.28 points, while the Nasdaq Composite falls 11.83 points, or 0.10%, to 11,455.15. The Dow Jones Industrial Average drops 246.76 points, or 0.75%, to 32,642.33.
NEW YORK : US stocks closed out February in subdued fashion and each of the three major indexes ended with monthly declines, as investors continue to assess whether interest rates will remain high for an extended period of time.
