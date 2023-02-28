US stocks close slightly up after prior week's selloff
S&P 500 gains 12.19 points, or 0.31%, to end at 3,982.23 points, while the Nasdaq Composite gains 72.14 points, or 0.63%, to 11,467.08; Dow Jones Industrial Average rises 72.46 points, or 0.22%, to 32,889.38
NEW YORK : US stocks eked out a slight gain on Monday as investors engaged in some bargain hunting after last week's losses, the biggest percentage declines of 2023 for Wall Street's main benchmarks, as jitters persisted about coming interest rate hikes to tame stubbornly high inflation.
