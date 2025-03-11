(Bloomberg) -- Stocks fell after President Donald Trump said he’s increasing to 50% a tariff on all steel and aluminum coming into the US from Canada.

Equities pushed lower as Trump said he would also “substantially increase” other tariffs on Canada on April 2 if the country does not drop tariffs on dairy products and other US goods. The S&P 500 extended its slide from an all-time high to 9%. The dollar retreated 0.3%, while the loonie was among the world’s worst performers.

Citigroup Inc. strategists downgraded their view on American shares to neutral from overweight, saying their hegemony of is on pause, at least for now. The neutral take on US stocks is over the next three to six months, Citi strategists including Dirk Willer wrote in a note, adding that more negative US data prints are expected.

“US exceptionalism is at least pausing” for the coming few months, they wrote. “The news flow from the US economy is likely to undershoot the rest of the world in coming months,” they added.

The S&P 500 fell 0.3%. The Nasdaq 100 added 0.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.7%. The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose two basis points to 4.23%. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3%. The loonie dropped 0.2%.

Also Read | Bharti Airtel to bring Starlink to India, signs agreement with SpaceX

Some 20 US investment-grade borrowers were looking to issue debt Tuesday, but only about eight may proceed as the credit backdrop remains quite fragile, according to an informal survey of debt underwriters who declined to name the firms.

Key events this week:

Canada rate decision, Wednesday

US CPI, Wednesday

Eurozone industrial production, Thursday

US PPI, initial jobless claims, Thursday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.3% as of 10:07 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.1%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7%

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1.2%

The MSCI World Index fell 0.4% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3%

The euro rose 0.8% to $1.0917

The British pound rose 0.4% to $1.2933

The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 147.73 per dollar

Also Read | US retail investors wary of buying the dip as Trump anxiety deepens

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.8% to $80,681.18

Ether rose 1.1% to $1,889 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.23%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 2.88%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.68% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.2% to $66.85 a barrel

Spot gold rose 1.1% to $2,919.93 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

--With assistance from John Viljoen, Sujata Rao and Aya Wagatsuma.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com