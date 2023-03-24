US stocks ended higher after a volatile day of trading on Thursday after US treasury secretary Janet Yellen reassured that steps will be taken to keep deposits safe at banks.

The S&P 500 rose 0.28% at 3,948.09. The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 0.21% at 32,096.19. The Nasdaq Composite gained 1.00% at 11,786.81.

US treasury yields sank sharply on hopes of a rate cut by the Fed later this year.

US Dollar

The US dollar fell for sixth day in a row on Thursday as central banks in Europe followed the Federal Reserve in raising interest rates.

The US Federal Reserve hiked its interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) on Wednesday.

European Shares

European shares fell on Thursday, led by banks after central banks of UK, Switzerland and Norway increased rates to curb inflation.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped 0.21%. European banking index slumped 2.4%.

The Swiss National Bank on Thursday hiked key rate by 50 basis points, while the Bank of England raised its rate by 25 bps. Norway's central bank also raised its rate by a quarter point.

Britain’s FTSE 100 dropped 0.9% at 7,499.60.

Germany’s DAX was Flat. France’s CAC 40 gained 0.1% at 7,139.25.

Asian Stocks

Asian stocks climbed on Thursday with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares, outside Japan, surging 1% to touch a two-week high of 515.62.

China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index rose 0.6% and the Shanghai Composite index gained 0.8%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 1.5%. South Korea’s benchmark Kospi closed up 0.31%. India’s 30-share BSE Sensex fell 0.50% to settle at 57,925.28.

Japan's Nikkei fell 0.22%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index lost 0.61%.

Bullion

Gold prices advanced on Thursday as treasury yields fell after the US Fed signaled rate-hike pause.

Spot gold rose 1.2% to $1,993.09 per ounce by 2:59 pm ET (1859 GMT). US gold futures jumped 2.4% to settle at $1,995.90.

