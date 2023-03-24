US stocks ends higher after Janet Yellen’s reassurance on bank deposits2 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 02:20 AM IST
S&P 500 rises 0.28% at 3,948.09; Dow Jones Industrial Average surges 0.21% at 32,096.19; Nasdaq gains 1.00% at 11,786.81
US stocks ended higher after a volatile day of trading on Thursday after US treasury secretary Janet Yellen reassured that steps will be taken to keep deposits safe at banks.
