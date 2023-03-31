US stocks extend rally buoyed by technology shares

US stocks extend rally buoyed by technology shares2 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 02:08 AM IST
Technology stocks propelled US stocks higher as Federal Reserve officials reiterated their resolve to lower inflation.
