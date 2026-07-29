US stocks slide as oil surges and markets await Fed rate decision

US stock benchmarks pulled back on Wednesday as rebounding crude oil prices spooked Wall Street while traders braced for the Federal Reserve’s upcoming interest rate announcement.
As of 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time, the S&P 500 sank 0.7%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.4%, and the Nasdaq Composite was 1% lower.
At the open, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 73.1 points, or 0.14%, to 52674.21. The S&P 500 fell 10.6 points, or 0.14%, to 7418.16, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 13.4 points, or 0.05%, to 24863.48.
Market attention remains locked on the central bank's two-day policy gathering.
Market participants broadly anticipate the Fed to keep interest rate steady. Data from the CME Group indicates that about 64% of traders expect policymakers to hold interest rates steady in today's meeting, while they are pricing in about an 80% chance of a rate hike in September.
Traders are also awaiting results from tech giants Microsoft and Meta Platforms due after the closing bell, while Amazon.com and Apple are expected later this week.
Energy markets rallied following renewed conflict involving Iran, stoking fresh anxieties over global supply chains. Brent crude surged 6% to hit $87.01 per barrel after Iranian forces fired missiles at U.S. targets in the Middle East, prompting joint U.S. and Saudi airstrikes against Tehran-aligned militias in Iraq.
Concurrently, bond yields tracked energy prices higher, with the 10-year Treasury yield edging up to 4.63% from Tuesday's 4.61%.
Tech heavyweights took a hit—Nvidia tumbled 2.6%, Advanced Micro Devices dropped 4.4%, and Micron Technology lost 3.7%.
KLA Corp. plummeted 8% despite beating quarterly profit and revenue estimates.
Bucking the broader sell-off, Apple managed a modest gain of 0.3%.
Seagate Technology stock surged 5.4% after the firm forecast quarterly results above estimates.
Ford Motor shares gained 6.3% after the carmaker raising its annual profit outlook for a second time this year.
Procter & Gamble stock fell 2.7% after the FMCG firm forecast slower revenue
growth in 2027 fiscal.
Gold prices edged lower on Wednesday, pressured by a firm US dollar and elevated US Treasury yields.
By 0849 EDT (1121 GMT), spot gold fell 0.2% to $4,020.69 per ounce. US gold futures for August delivery lost 0.4% to $4,019.40.
The US dollar strengthened, making bullion more expensive for overseas buyers.
Among other metals, spot silver climbed 0.2% to $57.25 per ounce, platinum dropped 1.2% to $1,588.05, and palladium dipped 1.7% to $1,248.29.
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