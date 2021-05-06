2 min read.Updated: 06 May 2021, 06:52 PM ISTReuters
Shares in Pfizer Inc, Moderna Inc, Johnson & Johnson and Novavax Inc, all involved in the making of COVID-19 vaccines, fell between 0.8% and 9.2% in premarket trading
U.S. stocks were set for a subdued open on Thursday after data showed weekly jobless claims fell more than expected, while vaccine makers came under pressure after President Joe Biden's plan to back intellectual property waivers on COVID-19 shots.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits totaled a seasonally adjusted 498,000 for the week ended May 1 compared to 590,000 in the prior week.
Investors are awaiting the more comprehensive non-farm payrolls data on Friday to get clues on strength of the labor market and potentially the U.S. Federal Reserve's stance on monetary policy.
"The Fed is looking at more jobs created before they think there will be an issue and we are very far away from that," said Arthur Weise, chief investment officer at Kingsland Growth Advisors in New York.
At 8:50 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 41 points, or 0.12%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 1 point, or 0.02%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 3 points, or 0.02%.
Among other stocks, ViacomCBS Inc rose 4.1% after reporting quarterly revenue that beat Wall Street estimates.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc edged 0.4% higher after the drugmaker reported a 78% rise in first-quarter profit, helped by a robust recovery in demand for its eye drug Eylea.
Uber Technologies Inc fell 3.6% as it signaled it would pay drivers more to get cars back on the road and disclosed a $600 million charge to provide UK drivers with benefits.
