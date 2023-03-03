US stocks gain as yields cool from earlier highs
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 275.52 points, or 0.84%, to 32,937.36, the S&P 500 gained 17.45 points, or 0.44%, to 3,968.84 and the Nasdaq Composite added 38.51 points, or 0.34%, to 11,418.00
NEW YORK : U.S. stocks rose on Thursday as Treasury yields retreated from earlier highs following comments from Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic about his favored path of interest rate hikes for the central bank.
