US stocks head higher at the end of another bumpy week on healthy retail data

The S&P 500 was up 0.6%, clawing back all its losses from a day earlier. If the gains hold, the benchmark index would mark its third straight weekly gain. Health care and technology companies accounted for much of the gains. Retailers and other companies that rely on consumer spending also rose following a government report showing U.S. retail sales increased more than expected in September. Energy stocks lagged the most as the price of U.S. crude oil fell 1.8%.