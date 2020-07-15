US stocks jump at open on Goldman's profit beat, vaccine hopes

Wall Street's main indexes opened sharply higher on Wednesday after Goldman Sachs delivered a strong quarterly profit, while promising early data for a potential COVID-19 vaccine boosted hopes of an economic recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 367.22 points, or 1.38%, at the open to 27,009.81. The S&P 500 opened higher by 28.46 points, or 0.89%, at 3,225.98, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 88.14 points, or 0.84%, to 10,576.72 at the opening bell.

Moderna Inc. surged to a record after the drugmaker reported promising trial results. AstraZeneca Plc rose after a report that a medical journal will release positive news on vaccine. Airlines, cruise ship operators and hotel shares rallied as investors shifted to companies that would benefit the most from easing travel restrictions. Strong readings on industrial production and regional manufacturing in the U.S. added to risk-on sentiment.

The vaccine developments brought a rush of optimism to financial markets that have struggled to make headway recently in the face of new outbreaks across the US and Asia. Nasdaq 100 were up 0.6%, lagging the S&P 500.

“The vaccine news is clearly a positive development," said Mark Nash, head of global fixed income at Merian Global Investors. “But it’s still long way off. The fear of the W-shaped recovery is probably very high at the moment. Good news is that markets still have a chance to ride it out because the Fed has bought time, so financial conditions can stay easy until growth kicks in."

Elsewhere in markets, Treasuries and gold declined. Oil gained after a report pointed to a drop in US crude stockpiles. Atlantia SpA surged 25% as Italy’s government moved to resolve a long-running dispute linked to a 2018 bridge collapse.

In Asia, shares in Hong Kong underperformed, while those in Shanghai fell amid signs policy makers are uneasy over the pace of recent gains.

