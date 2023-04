US stocks jumped on Wednesday on a rally in Microsoft and other big tech stocks.

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% in early trading.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 58 points, or 0.2%, at 33,589, while the Nasdaq composite advanced 0.9%.

Microsoft stock rallied 7% after the company reported stronger profit for the first quarter. Microsoft is the second largest stock in the S&P 500 index.

Google shares were up 0.7% after paring an earlier loss. Google-parent Alphabet posted better than expected earnings on Tuesday.

