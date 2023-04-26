US stocks jump on rally in Microsoft, other big tech

US stocks jump on rally in Microsoft, other big tech1 min read . 08:02 PM IST
- The S&P 500 rises 0.2% in early trading, the Dow Jones gains 0.2%, the Nasdaq composite up 0.9%
US stocks jumped on Wednesday on a rally in Microsoft and other big tech stocks.
The S&P 500 rose 0.2% in early trading.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 58 points, or 0.2%, at 33,589, while the Nasdaq composite advanced 0.9%.
Microsoft stock rallied 7% after the company reported stronger profit for the first quarter. Microsoft is the second largest stock in the S&P 500 index.
Google shares were up 0.7% after paring an earlier loss. Google-parent Alphabet posted better than expected earnings on Tuesday.