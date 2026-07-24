US stocks mixed as oil retreats below $100, fresh tariffs and earnings keep investors on edge

US stock markets traded on a mixed note on Friday as easing oil prices, corporate earnings and a fresh round of US tariffs shaped investor sentiment.
As of 9:53 a.m. Eastern Time, the S&P 500 fell 0.1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%, and the Nasdaq fell 0.6%.
At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 79.7 points, or 0.15%, to 51791.37. The S&P 500 fell 2.0 points, or 0.03%, to 7406.3, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 30.3 points, or 0.12%, to 25107.384.
After briefly surging above $100 per barrel on Thursday following attacks on oil tankers, Brent crude retreated below the key psychological mark as ships carrying Saudi crude continued their journey without major disruptions. The benchmark international crude contract declined 2.8% to $97.89 a barrel.
Despite the pullback in oil prices, concerns over escalating conflict in the Middle East persisted. Continued heavy fighting in the region has renewed fears of disruptions to global crude oil and natural gas supplies, keeping energy markets volatile.
US Treasury yields also edged lower, providing some relief to equity markets. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note slipped to 4.68% from 4.71% in the previous session, easing pressure on growth-oriented stocks.
Investors were also assessing the impact of an expanded US trade offensive. A new round of tariffs imposed by the United States on 60 trading partners came into effect on Friday, replacing a temporary global duty introduced earlier this year by President Donald Trump. The latest measures are expected to intensify trade tensions and could weigh on global economic growth.
On the corporate front, semiconductor stocks remained under pressure. Micron Technology declined 5.7%, while Broadcom lost 2.8%, reflecting continued weakness in the chip sector as investors evaluated earnings and broader industry prospects.
Intel shares fell 3.8% despite chipmaker's upbeat results.
Verizon stock rose 2.8% as the network provider raised its annual forecast for adjusted profit and free cash flow.
Intel shares fell 3.8% despite chipmaker's upbeat results.
Verizon stock rose 2.8% as the network provider raised its annual forecast for adjusted profit and free cash flow.
American Express shares lost 6% despite the firm reporting a jump in quarterly profit.
Gold prices were steady on Friday as Brent crude declined from above $100 a barrel.
By 09:17 a.m. EDT (1317 GMT), spot gold was unchanged at $4,046.10 per ounce. US gold futures for August delivery gained 0.3% to $4,063.60.
Among other metals, spot silver rose 0.4% to $57.92 per ounce, platinum fell 1.3% to $1,582.40, and palladium lost 1% to $1,244.24.