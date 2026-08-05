US stocks, Nikkei to Kospi: Global equity heatmap you must know before Dalal Street opens on Wednesday — 5 August 2026

Global markets today: The Indian stock market is poised for a firm start, with improving global risk sentiment underpinning investor confidence after renewed optimism over a potential U.S.-Iran agreement raised expectations that shipping through the Strait of Hormuz could gradually normalise. The prospect of easing geopolitical tensions has driven a sharp decline in crude oil prices, with WTI crude falling to a fresh low near $74 per barrel before stabilising at around $75 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) extended their buying streak for a sixth consecutive session, with sustained participation from Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) further reinforcing the market's constructive undertone and providing an additional cushion to the ongoing recovery.

Gift Nifty signalling a positive opening on Dalal Street Reflecting improved sentiment, GIFT Nifty futures are trading above 24,700in early trade, comfortably above the Nifty's previous close of 24,614, pointing to a positive opening for domestic equities.

Crude oil price dips on de-escalation in the US-Iran war On reasons that are fueling the positive sentiments in the global markets today, Ponmudi R, CEO at Enrich Money, said, “While the recent decline in crude oil prices reflects growing optimism over a potential normalisation of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, investors are likely to remain cautious until there is greater clarity on the evolving geopolitical situation.”

RBI MPC meeting outcome in focus Expecting the RBI MPC meeting outcome to dominate Dalal Street sentiments, Ponmudi R said, “Attention is firmly focused on the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decision due this morning. Market participants will closely assess the central bank's commentary on inflation, liquidity conditions, economic growth, and the broader policy outlook for clues on the future path of interest rates. The policy guidance is expected to be especially significant for banking and other interest rate-sensitive sectors.”

Equity heatmap in the global markets today Here we list out the equity heatmap of the global markets today:

US stock market US equities extended their record-setting rally for a second consecutive session on Tuesday, driven by strong corporate earnings and easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. The S&P 500 gained 1.8% to notch its first record close since June, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.71% and the Nasdaq 100 advanced 2.59%.

Palantir Technologies surged nearly 30%—its strongest single-day gain in more than two years—after reporting 93% revenue growth and raising its full-year guidance. Caterpillar climbed 5.6% after posting record quarterly revenue, supported by robust AI-driven turbine demand. Semiconductor stocks also rallied strongly, with the PHLX Semiconductor Index gaining more than 6.5%, although AMD slipped in after-hours trading despite reporting solid quarterly results.

Asian markets today Asian equities are trading firmly higher this morning, tracking Wall Street's second consecutive session of record gains. South Korea's Kospi is leading the region with gains of more than 4%, while Japan's Nikkei 225 has advanced 3.15%. The small-cap Kosdaq is up 2.4%, and the broader Topix has gained 1.4%.

The rally follows strong gains in US semiconductor stocks, with investors now shifting their focus to Friday's US non-farm payrolls report for further direction on the Federal Reserve's policy outlook.

Europen markets advance on Strait of Hormuz reopening buzz European equities climbed to fresh record highs on Tuesday, with the pan-European STOXX 600 advancing 0.73%, supported by Wall Street's risk-on momentum. Germany's DAX outperformed, rising 0.77%, while London's FTSE 100 gained nearly 0.2%. France's CAC 40, however, edged 0.17% lower.

The advance was broad-based, underpinned by strong corporate earnings, continued strength in technology stocks, easing oil prices, and growing optimism over a potential resolution to tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz.

Outlook for the Indian stock market today Speaking on the outlook for the Nifty 50 / Sensex today, Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research at Kotak Securities, said, “We are of the view that 24,450/78100 and 24,500/78000 remain strong support zones for traders. If the market succeeds in trading above these levels, then it could retest the levels of 24,800-24,850/78800-79000. On the flip side, below 24,450/78100, selling pressure is likely to accelerate. If it slips below this, it could fall to 24,300-24,250/77700-77500.”

On the outlook for the Bank Nifty today, Vatsal Bhuva, Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said, “The Bank Nifty has taken support near its 200-day moving average (DMA), indicating that the broader undertone is gradually turning bullish. The index is also trading above its short-term moving averages, while RSI has shown signs of improving momentum after breaking its falling trendline. Immediate support is placed at 57,450, aligned with the 200 DMA, whereas the 58,000–58,100 zone remains the first hurdle, followed by resistance at 58,400. A buy-on-dips strategy remains favourable as long as support holds, although RBI's monetary policy announcement could trigger heightened volatility in the upcoming session.”