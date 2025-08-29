US Stocks: Nvidia shares drop nearly 3% after chipmaking giant projects weak revenue forecast — Details here

US Stocks: The shares of US-based chipmaking giant Nvidia Corp. dropped nearly 3% on Thursday's Wall Street session after the company announced weak projections for its third-quarter (July to September) revenue estimates.

The company's shares dropped 2.8% to 176.41, hitting the intraday low of Thursday after the stock markets opened in the United States on 28 August 2025.

According to a Reuters report, Nvidia Corp. expects the sales for the third quarter of 2025 to be around $54 billion. The agency also mentioned that Wall Street analysts predicted the company to announce a revenue forecast of $60 billion. Hence the announcement fell short of analyst estimates.

This weak revenue forecast comes at a time when the pace of investments in artificial intelligence systems is ‘unsustainable’ and China's competition is adding to the woes of the US-based chipmaking giant.

“The opportunity ahead is immense,” Nvidia Corp.'s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jensen Huang said. “We see $3 trillion to $4 trillion in AI infrastructure spend by the end of the decade,” he said.

Nvidia Share Price Trend Nvidia Corp. shares closed 0.82% lower at $180.12 after Thursday's US market session, compared to $181.60 at the previous market close. The chipmaking giant's shares were trading 0.24% lower at $179.68 in the after-market hours on Nasdaq at 4:29 p.m. (EDT).

On Thursday, the shares of the company opened higher to hit an intraday high of $184.47, edging close to their year-high level before dropping to hit the intraday low of $176.41.

Shares of the US-based chipmaker have given Wall Street investors more than 1,269% returns on their investment in the last five years and have gained over 43% in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Nvidia Corp. shares have jumped 30.23% in 2025 and are trading 4.34% higher in the last five market sessions on the US stock market.

According to the data collected from MarketWatch, the shares of the chipmaker touched their 52-week high levels at $184.48, and the 52-week low level was at $86.62. Nvidia Corp.'s market capitalisation (M-Cap) stands at $4.43 trillion as of the stock market session on Thursday, 28 August 2025.

Read stories by Anubhav Mukherjee