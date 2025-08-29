US Stocks: Nvidia shares drop nearly 3% after chipmaking giant projects weak revenue forecast — Details here

US Stocks: The shares of US-based chipmaking giant Nvidia Corp. dropped nearly 3% on Thursday's Wall Street session after the company announced weak projections for its third-quarter (July to September) revenue estimates.
The company's shares dropped 2.8% to 176.41, hitting the intraday low of Thursday after the stock markets opened in the United States on 28 August 2025.
According to a Reuters report, Nvidia Corp. expects the sales for the third quarter of 2025 to be around $54 billion. The agency also mentioned that Wall Street analysts predicted the company to announce a revenue forecast of $60 billion. Hence the announcement fell short of analyst estimates.
This weak revenue forecast comes at a time when the pace of investments in artificial intelligence systems is ‘unsustainable’ and China's competition is adding to the woes of the US-based chipmaking giant.
“The opportunity ahead is immense,” Nvidia Corp.'s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jensen Huang said. “We see $3 trillion to $4 trillion in AI infrastructure spend by the end of the decade,” he said.
Nvidia Corp. shares closed 0.82% lower at $180.12 after Thursday's US market session, compared to $181.60 at the previous market close. The chipmaking giant's shares were trading 0.24% lower at $179.68 in the after-market hours on Nasdaq at 4:29 p.m. (EDT).
On Thursday, the shares of the company opened higher to hit an intraday high of $184.47, edging close to their year-high level before dropping to hit the intraday low of $176.41.
Shares of the US-based chipmaker have given Wall Street investors more than 1,269% returns on their investment in the last five years and have gained over 43% in the last one-year period.
On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Nvidia Corp. shares have jumped 30.23% in 2025 and are trading 4.34% higher in the last five market sessions on the US stock market.
According to the data collected from MarketWatch, the shares of the chipmaker touched their 52-week high levels at $184.48, and the 52-week low level was at $86.62. Nvidia Corp.'s market capitalisation (M-Cap) stands at $4.43 trillion as of the stock market session on Thursday, 28 August 2025.
Read stories by Anubhav Mukherjee
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.