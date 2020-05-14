US stocks open lower after latest spike in jobless claims, Dow drops 1.2%

Wall Street stocks opened lower Thursday after US jobless claims data showed another spike in unemployment, underscoring the depth of the economic slowdown amid the coronavirus crisis.

About five minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 22,980.80, down 1.2 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 1.1 percent to 2,789.91, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.8 percent to 8,791.76.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

