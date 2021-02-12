US stocks opens lower ahead of holiday; investors grow cautious on outlook

US stocks retreated from record levels early Friday, sliding into the long holiday weekend as the expected US government economic stimulus package remains in the hoped-for future.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was off by 0.1 percent at 31,386.82 about 30 minutes into the trading session.

The broad-based S&P 500 was barely changed at 3,912.88, just three points below the record close set Thursday, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dipped 0.2 percent to 14,000.31, also retreating from an all-time high.

There was little economic news or data to move markets.

"The markets have rebounded from the retail trading frenzy disruption a couple weeks ago, aided by signs of progress on COVID-19 vaccine rollouts, improving virus case trends in the country and elevated expectations of further fiscal relief," Schwab analysts said.

Chevron shares slid only slightly even after S&P Global Ratings downgraded the oil company's debt rating a notch to AA- due to the increased risk for the industry, including from the shift towards renewable energy.

Benchmark WTI crude ticked up early Friday after several days of declines.

Disney dropped 1.8 percent even after reporting a surge in new subscriptions for its streaming service.

Meanwhile, dating app Bumble jumped 9.7 percent a day after its trading debut, and just ahead of Valentine's Day.

US markets are closed on Monday for the Presidents' Day public holiday.

Investors are hoping for a new round of U.S. government aid as the economic recovery falters. The latest U.S. government report on jobless claims reaffirmed that employment remains a weak spot in the economy, even as vaccine distribution ramps up in the hopes of eventually ending the pandemic. The University of Michigan survey of consumer sentiment came in well below expectations as well, a sign that consumers are wary to spend in the face of economic uncertainty.

Investors do not expect the market to move substantially higher in the near term until there's more clarity on the future of government stimulus and the direction of the U.S. economy. Democrats have decided to use a legislative process that does not require Republican support to pass the $1.9 trillion package.

Mohawk Industries shares jumped nearly 10% after the company posted stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings.

Bumble shares rose a further 6%, extending big first-day gains Thursday on the company's initial public offering.

Most Asian markets were closed to mark the Lunar New Year.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via