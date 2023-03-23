US stocks pare gains after Powell's remarks; S&P 500, Dow Jones slump 1.6%2 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 02:19 AM IST
The S&P 500 falls 1.6% to 3,936.97. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slips 1.6% to 32,030.11. The Nasdaq composite sinks 1.6%, to 11,669.96
US stocks pared gains on Wednesday after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell reiterated the central bank's commitment to tame inflation.
