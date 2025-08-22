US stocks rally: Dow Jones notches another record high after Powell hints at Fed rate cuts

U.S. stocks extended their opening gains after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, speaking at the Jackson Hole Symposium on August 22, offered a tepid signal of possible interest rate cuts in the coming months.

Reacting to Powell’s comments, the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 732 points, or 1.6%, in intraday trade, hitting another all-time high of 45,545.25. The S&P 500 rose 1.5% to a session high of 6,469, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained nearly 1.4% to 21,400 points.

At the Fed’s annual conclave in Wyoming, Powell said in his measured remarks that while U.S. unemployment remains low, “with policy in restrictive territory, the baseline outlook and the shifting balance of risks may warrant adjusting our policy stance.”

However, while the Fed chief left the door open for rate cuts, he provided no indication on the timing of such a move, suggesting the central bank will proceed cautiously as it continues to assess the impact of tariffs and other policies on the economy.

Last year, the central bank chair used his keynote speech at the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium to indicate the time had come for interest rate cuts. This time, however, the picture is murkier.

Powell said that "the effects of tariffs on consumer prices are now clearly visible" and expected to accumulate over the coming months. There is high uncertainty, he believes, about the timing and amounts of the tariffs' effects.

Earlier, analysts expected that stronger-than-expected producer prices and uncertainty about upcoming data might delay the Fed’s rate cuts at its upcoming meeting scheduled for September 16–17.

Just a couple of weeks ago, when the latest jobs report revealed a slump in hiring, the case for lower rates looked almost certain. However, a sharp spike in US wholesale prices—the steepest in three years—renewed concerns about tariff-driven inflation, which has so far kept Fed officials cautious this year.

