Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  US stocks rebound amid Middle East tensions

US stocks rebound amid Middle East tensions

Livemint

At 9:37 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones was up 0.90%, the S&P 500 was up 0.71%, the Nasdaq was up 0.43%

Getty Images/AFP

US stocks rose on Monday after a bruising sell-off in the previous session amid Middle East tensions.

At 9:37 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 342.51 points, or 0.90%, at 38,325.75, the S&P 500 was up 36.24 points, or 0.71%, at 5,159.65, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 69.03 points, or 0.43%, at 16,244.12.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.