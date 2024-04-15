US stocks rebound amid Middle East tensions

At 9:37 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones was up 0.90%, the S&P 500 was up 0.71%, the Nasdaq was up 0.43%

US stocks rose on Monday after a bruising sell-off in the previous session amid Middle East tensions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At 9:37 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 342.51 points, or 0.90%, at 38,325.75, the S&P 500 was up 36.24 points, or 0.71%, at 5,159.65, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 69.03 points, or 0.43%, at 16,244.12.

