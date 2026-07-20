US stocks rebound as chipmakers recover, investors brace for big tech earnings

US stock markets bounced back on Monday, led by a recovery in semiconductor stocks after last week's sharp selloff, while investors turned their attention to a crucial week of quarterly earnings from some of the world's largest technology companies.
At the open, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 8.2 points, or 0.02%, to 52,154.57. The S&P 500 rose 31.5 points, or 0.42%, to 7,489.18, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 200.6 points, or 0.79%, to 25,720.871.
Investors are gearing up for one of the busiest weeks of the US earnings season, with quarterly results from Alphabet, Tesla, and General Motors expected to dominate market sentiment.
The closely watched reports are likely to offer fresh insights into corporate profitability, consumer demand, artificial intelligence investments, and the broader health of the US economy.
According to FactSet, companies in the S&P 500 are projected to deliver nearly 25% year-over-year earnings growth, underscoring expectations for another strong reporting season despite ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties.
"The earnings expectations are certainly higher than they were in the first quarter," said Art Hogan of B. Riley Wealth Management, adding that significantly topping estimates will be more challenging.
Meanwhile, rising geopolitical tensions have added a fresh layer of concern for investors. The national average price of gasoline in the United States climbed back above $4 per gallon, according to data from the American Automobile Association (AAA), reversing earlier declines.
The increase in fuel prices follows an escalation in hostilities between the United States and Iran, raising fears of potential disruptions to global energy supplies.
Iranian President said the country is now in a "full-scale war" with the United States after Iranian state media and local officials reported that US forces carried out strikes on targets in the northern and central regions of Iran on Monday.
The renewed conflict has intensified concerns over oil supply risks in the Middle East, prompting investors to closely monitor developments for their potential impact on energy markets, inflation, and the broader global economy.
With a distinguished career spanning nearly two decades at the highest levels of financial journalism, Rajendra Kumar Saxena stands as a cornerstone of the editorial leadership team at Livemint.com. In his current capacity as Content Editor, he is responsible for managing the comprehensive editorial lifecycle of the publication. His role is multifaceted, encompassing the strategic selection of high-impact stories, original reporting, and meticulous editing. <br> Furthermore, Rajendra is instrumental in executing a sophisticated Search Engine Optimization (SEO)-driven content strategy, ensuring that the platform's digital content reaches a global audience while maintaining the highest standards of journalistic integrity and accuracy prior to publication. <br> Rajendra’s professional journey is characterized by a profound expertise in a wide array of critical sectors. His analytical depth covers global economics, commodities, and stock market dynamics (across both Indian and United States landscapes). <br> Beyond the financial markets, he possesses a keen understanding of political affairs, banking and finance, foreign affairs, and the rapidly evolving technology sector. <br> His eighteen years journey in financial and business journalism includes a significant tenure at Financialexpress.com and freelance contributions to The Hindu. <br> Currently based in Delhi, Rajendra holds a Master of Journalism degree from the prestigious Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication (MCNUJC). His blend of academic rigor and decades of on-the-ground experience makes him a leading voice in navigating the complexities of today’s financial world.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.