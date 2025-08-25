US stocks: Rocket Lab shares jump nearly 12% on Wall Street — What's fuelling the rise?

US stocks: Rocket Lab Corp. shares jumped nearly 12% during the intraday market session on Monday, 25 August 2025, after the company last week announced that they are expanding their US investments and have completed its 70th Electron Mission, reported multiple international media outlets.

The company also announced that the Trump administration will extend a support of $23.9 million through an award under the CHIPS and Science Act of the United States.

“This administration is taking historic actions to encourage companies like Rocket Lab to invest in American ingenuity and innovation. Rocket Lab’s investment will help cement our dominance in space while expanding opportunities for workers across the country,” said Howard Lutnick, U.S. Secretary of Commerce, cited by the news portal Benzinga.

According to the news portal's report, Rocket Lab also announced on Saturday that the space solutions company has successfully launched its 70th Electron mission, marking its 12th successful mission in 2025.

“Reaching our 70th launch is a powerful moment for Rocket Lab, and what’s even more remarkable is the pace at which we are achieving these milestones,” said Peter Beck, the founder and CEO of Rocket Lab, cited the news portal.

Rocket Lab Corp. Share Price Trend Rocket Lab Corp.'s share price was trading 8.56% higher at $48.12 during Monday's US market session, compared to $44.38 at the previous Wall Street close. The company announced its investment updates last week after the market operating hours on Friday, 22 August 2025.

The stock hit an intraday high of $49.59 on Monday's Wall Street session, marking a nearly 12% rise on an intraday basis.

Shares of Rocket Lab Corp. have given US market investors more than 390% returns on their investments in the last five years and over 613% gains in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares of the company have jumped more than 92% in 2025 and is curretnly trading over 7.05% higher in the last five market sessions on the US stock market.

Rocket Lab Corp. shares hit their 52-week high level at $53.44, while the 52-week low level was at $5.74, according to the Marketwatch data. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) was at $21.41 billion as of the US stock market session on Monday, 25 August 2025.