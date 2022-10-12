US stocks sink after Bank of England warning rattles investors

US stocks sink after Bank of England warning rattles investors2 min read . 01:46 AM IST
Late trading saw a sharp decline in US stocks after the governor of the Bank of England's remarks about removing market support shook investor confidence
US stocks turned sharply lower in late trading after comments by the Bank of England (BOE) chief on removing market support rattled investor sentiment. Benchmark Treasury yields rose and the dollar gained.
The S&P 500 slid amid renewed selling in tech shares that sent the Nasdaq 100 down more than 1%. Long-end Treasuries bore the brunt of losses and the pound tumbled after BOE Governor Andrew Bailey urged investors to finish winding up positions that they can’t maintain, saying the central bank will halt intervention in the market as planned at the end of this week.
“When Andrew Bailey makes a comment that he will stop QE on Friday, this is going to be an interesting test," Jimmy Chang, chief investment officer at Rockefeller Global Family Office, said on BTV. “It’s a very interesting line in the sand. Will the market push back? How much higher will the yields run? We’ll see."
Risk sentiment remained fragile after a four-day losing streak wiped $1.6 trillion off the value of the S&P 500 Index ahead of US inflation readings. Data Thursday may seal the case for another 75-basis-point interest-rate increase at the Federal Reserve meeting in the absence of a major shortfall.
Nor have officials given any inclination to pause their rate-hiking cycle in the near future, with Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester saying Tuesday officials need to keep raising interest rates and cannot get complacent.
In addition to inflation data, big US banks kick off the third-quarter earnings season in earnest later this week, with strategists braced for weak profits against a drumbeat of warnings over the rising risk of a global recession. The International Monetary Fund joined the refrain, warning of a worsening outlook as efforts to curb inflation may add to damage from the war in Ukraine and China’s slowdown.
“We have not seen the impact of tightening," Michael Kelly, head of the multi-asset team at PineBridge Investments told Bloomberg TV. “That lies ahead and when we see that, it’s another leg down for risk assets."
Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened further missile attacks on Ukraine after hitting Kyiv and other cities in the most intense barrage of strikes since the first days of its invasion.
“It’s little wonder investors enter the week in a dreary mood, especially with headlines from Ukraine signaling a further escalation in geopolitical tensions," Christopher Smart, chief global strategist at Barings, said in a note.
With world growth under pressure, US oil futures tumbled about 2%, giving up more of last week’s 17% rally.
