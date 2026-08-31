US stocks slip after Gulf clashes lift crude oil prices

Wall Street stocks slipped on Monday after military strikes between the US and Iran drove up crude oil prices, fanning inflation worries.
At the open, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 97.4 points, or 0.18%, to 53,462.6. The S&P 500 fell 14.2 points, or 0.18%, to 7,697.52, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 43.9 points, or 0.17%, to 26,358.559.
Tehran attacked US military targets in the Middle East in retaliation for American strikes on an island in the Strait of Hormuz, raising fears of a return to major hostilities.
Oil prices were up more than 2% after the two sides traded fire for the first time in over a month.
US pressure to confront Iran was expected to be high on the agenda as finance leaders from the Group of 20 major economies met for talks in North Carolina.
Besides the G20 meeting, markets are looking ahead to Friday's release of jobs data.
"With higher oil prices, with a rise in the 10-year yield, and also investors knowing that September is traditionally not a good month for the market, that possibly we are seeing some profit-taking at this point ahead of what could be an otherwise choppy week," said CFRA Research's Sam Stovall.