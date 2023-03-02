US stocks slip as Wall Street braces for higher interest rates
- The S&P 500 was 0.5% lower in its first trading after coming off a frigid February. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 50 points, or 0.2%, at 32,605, as of 3:15 p.m. Eastern time, while the Nasdaq composite was 0.7% lower
NEW YORK : Stocks are slipping Wednesday as Wall Street braces for interest rates to stay higher for longer with inflation remaining stubbornly sticky.
