US stocks to Asian markets today: Global equity heatmap you may like to know before Dalal Street opens on Monday

Global markets equity heatmap: The Indian stock market is likely to begin the week on a positive note as investors take comfort from a temporary easing in geopolitical tensions, lifting risk sentiment across global markets. Market sentiment strengthened after the Trump administration signaled a pause in further military strikes on Iran to allow diplomatic efforts to continue, easing immediate concerns over a broader regional conflict.

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Reflecting the improved mood, Gift Nifty futures are trading around 23,938, compared with the previous Nifty close of 23,767, indicating a gap-up opening for domestic equities.

The diplomatic overture has also triggered a sharp retreat in crude oil prices, with WTI falling more than 6% from recent highs near $93 per barrel to around $84, while Brent has eased to approximately $88 after briefly crossing the psychologically important $100 mark last week.

“A sustained decline in energy prices would help unwind some of the inflationary pressures that have unsettled financial markets in recent weeks, supporting global growth expectations and reducing the risk of a more hawkish policy stance from the Federal Reserve. Even so, investors are likely to remain cautious, with developments in the Middle East continuing to be the primary driver of market sentiment and commodity prices,” said Ponmudi R, CEO at Enrich Money.

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Global markets' equity heatmap Here we list out the equity heatmap of the global markets today:

US stock market US equities ended a volatile week on a mixed note Friday as investors balanced encouraging economic data against lingering geopolitical uncertainty and weakness in technology shares. The S&P 500 edged up 0.05%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.46%, supported by a 3.5% rally in Apple. The Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.64%, weighed down by continued selling in semiconductor stocks.

Separately, S&P Global's flash PMI indicated that US business activity expanded at its fastest pace in eight months, supported in part by increased consumer spending and tourism associated with the FIFA World Cup.Investor attention now shifts to one of the busiest weeks of the earnings season, with Microsoft, Amazon and Meta Platforms scheduled to report quarterly results. Their updates on artificial intelligence investment, cloud computing demand and capital expenditure plans are expected to provide a crucial gauge of the sustainability of the AI-driven investment cycle.

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“Alongside the US Fed meeting this week, the earnings from these technology heavyweights are expected to be the primary catalysts shaping sentiment across U.S. equities and global financial markets,” Ponmudi R of Enrich Money said.

Asian markets Asian equities traded mixed on Monday as investors adopted a cautious stance following last week's technology-led weakness on Wall Street. Japan's Nikkei fell nearly 0.5%, while South Korea's Kospi declined more than 0.6%. Although the recent pullback in crude oil prices has improved risk appetite, market participants remain focused on the ongoing earnings season, developments in the Middle East and this week's US Federal Reserve policy meeting, all of which are expected to shape global market direction.

European markets European equities closed higher on Friday, with the pan-European STOXX 600 rising 0.82% as easing crude oil prices improved risk sentiment despite the implementation of fresh U.S. tariffs of 10%–12.5% on selected European Union goods. Germany's DAX outperformed with a 1.36% gain, while the UK's FTSE 100 advanced 0.91% and France's CAC 40 added 0.88%.

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Energy majors Shell and BP lent support to the broader market, while Volkswagen reported weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings and unveiled plans to eliminate up to 100,000 jobs as part of an extensive restructuring programme.

Outlook for Indian stock market today Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 / Sensex today, Amol Athawale, VP — Technical Research at Kotak Securities, said, “We are of the view that the short-term texture of the market is still on the weak side. For positional traders, the 50-day SMA or 23,850/76200 would act as an immediate resistance zone. As long as the market is trading below this level, weak sentiment is likely to continue. On the downside, it could retest the levels of 23,600-23,550/75400-75200. Further downward movement may also continue, which could drag the index to 23,300-74400. On the flip side, a move above 23,850/76200 could extend the pullback till 24,000-24,100/76700-77000."

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On the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Vatsal Bhuva, Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said, “The Bank Nifty index formed a bullish candlestick on the daily chart as buying interest emerged near its crucial 50-DMA, indicating support at lower levels. On the hourly chart, a positive RSI divergence suggests the possibility of a short-term recovery following three consecutive sessions of decline. However, this appears to be a relief bounce rather than a confirmed trend reversal. A sustained bullish outlook will be confirmed only after a decisive close above 58,000. Until then, traders should maintain a cautious, level-based approach. Immediate support is placed at 56,000, while 57,200 remains the first resistance.”

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).