US stocks today: UnitedHealth shares jump over 10% after THIS Warren Buffett move. Details here

US stocks today: Dow Jones and the S&P 500 hit a new record high on Friday, 15 August 2025, as the benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average gained from UnitedHealth shares jumping over 10% on Wall Street.

The shares of the insurance firm, UnitedHealth Group, jumped more than 10% on Friday after Warren Buffett’s Omaha-based investment giant, Berkshire Hathaway, invested fresh capital, acquiring a stake in the troubled firm.

UnitedHealth has faced several challenges in the last two years due to rising costs, a US federal government investigation into the company's government-backed health plans, and a cyberattack that affected the personal information of 192 million US citizens, among other cases, reported the news agency Reuters.

Warren Buffett, Wall Street's value investor, tends to invest in distressed companies that are likely to provide long-term strategic value.

According to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing data cited in the agency report, the Omaha-based investment giant owned nearly 5.04 million shares of UnitedHealth as of 30 June 2025.

The data also reportedly showed that Warren Buffett himself owned nearly 1.18 million shares between 2006 and 2009 before selling off his stake in 2010.

“Buffett's purchase is a psychological reassurance to many investors that saw UnitedHealth as ‘untouchable,’ given the massive turbulence in the stock over the past few months,” Kevin Gade, chief operating officer (COO) of Bahl & Gaynor, a UnitedHealth investor, told the news agency.

UnitedHealth Share Price Trend UnitedHealth Group shares were trading 11.64% higher at $303.08 as of 10:19 a.m. (EDT) on Friday's US stock market session, compared to $271.49 at the previous Wall Street close.

In the last five years, the shares of UnitedHealth Group have lost 6.62% in the US markets, and are down 47.85% in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has lost 40.08% in 2025. However, the shares of the firm have given US stock market investors more than 18.98% gains in the last five market sessions on Wall Street.

UnitedHealth's market capitalisation (M-Cap) was at $245.88 billion as of the trading session on Friday, 15 August 2025. The shares of the insurance firm hit their 52-week low level at $234.60, while the 52-week high level was at $630.73, according to the data collected from MarketWatch.

