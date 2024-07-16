US stocks: UnitedHealth Group shares climb over 5% on strong Q2 earnings
Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc. climbed more than 5 per cent on Tuesday on strong second quarter earnings.
At 11:49 a.m. EDT, UnitedHealth shares were at $541.35, higher $25.98 or 5.04 per cent. On Tuesday, UnitedHealth had closed at $515.37.
