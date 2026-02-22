Equity market may rally on thin ice after a weekend of US tariff twists
The US Federal Reserve's rate outlook is crucial for global markets, including India. A potential 75-basis-point rate cut is anticipated by 2026, but recent tariff increases by the US have created uncertainty, potentially impacting capital flows and investor sentiment in Indian equities.
Indian equities may attempt a relief rally this week, but renewed uncertainty around US trade policy is likely to keep investors on their toes. A weekend of sharp tariff moves from Washington has once again clouded the outlook for global markets, including India.