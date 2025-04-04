Markets
Amid a tariff war, stay cautious and don’t be swayed by a 10% correction: Siddhartha Bhaiya
Summary
- Siddhartha Bhaiya, MD and CIO of Aequitas Investment Consultancy, anticipates a further correction in the coming months. In such uncertain times, he prefers to stick with cash and other safe-haven investments.
MUMBAI : Indian equities outperformed their Asian peers on Thursday, the day US President Donald Trump announced sweeping new tariffs that threaten to destabilize the world trade order.
