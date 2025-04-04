Edited excerpts:

With the US President imposing reciprocal tariffs on over 180 countries, how are your clients reacting? Are they concerned about the potential for increased volatility?

Our clients are extremely happy with the cash call we took in the second half of 2024, which has helped us navigate these uncertain times by protecting capital. Our team wrote a very interesting note just before the tariff announcements and what impact it could have on the global economy. It was very well received by not just our clients but everyone who read it. Yes, the increased uncertainty is a point of concern, but our investors remain positive that we will be able to navigate this for them.