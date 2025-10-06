Indian exporters vs US tariffs: The critical questions every investor needs to ask now
Dipti Sharma 7 min read 06 Oct 2025, 06:00 am IST
Summary
- Indian exporters have seen steep market-cap losses since April, driven by fears and the 50% US tariff on goods like jewellery, textiles, seafood, and auto parts.
- Firms with high US dependence face earnings risks, while domestic demand, GST reforms, and niche positioning may cushion some impact.
Indian exporters have been bleeding market value for months—first on fears, then on impact.
When President Donald Trump announced a 50% tariff on Indian goods in April, investors immediately began dumping stocks in the most vulnerable sectors such as jewellery, textiles, seafood and auto parts. By the time the tariffs actually took effect on 27 August, billions of rupees had already been wiped out, and the selloff has only deepened since.
Between 2 April and 1 October, companies in these four sectors have suffered some of the steepest market-cap losses.
