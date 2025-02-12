Markets
Five Indian stocks that could benefit from Trump’s tariffs on China
Equitymaster 9 min read 12 Feb 2025, 11:22 AM IST
SummaryWith a 10% tariff making Chinese products costlier, US importers may turn to Indian companies as cost-effective alternatives. Here are five Indian stocks that could benefit from this shift.
Markets trembled as US President Donald Trump reignited a global trade war, imposing fresh tariffs on Canada, China, and Mexico, sending shockwaves through international trade corridors.
