US tariffs on Pharma: Dr Reddy’s to Sun Pharma—can Indian drugmakers escape Trump’s tariff tantrums?

US tariffs on Pharma: US President Donald Trump announced that tariffs on pharmaceutical product imports will be announced soon. The products have been exempted from the tariffs announced to date. While the move seems to be largely aimed at Ireland and China, Indian pharma companies with significant exposure to the US may still face challenges.

If tariffs are implemented, companies will have to decide whether to absorb the cost or pass it on to consumers. India currently levies up to 10% import duties on drugs imported from the US with several drugs having lower duty of 5% while around 150 drugs are exempted from duties.

The key question is whether India can be exempted from the pharma tariffs, given the better relationship between the countries and the critical nature of India’s generic drug supplies to the US healthcare system.